”Ukrenergo” assesses the probability of a blackout low

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of NEC Ukrenergo, stated on the air of the telethon that at the moment he does not see the danger of a blackout due to strikes on the power system, although theoretically there is a possibility of a complete blackout.

"I believe that we have already passed the worst with missile attacks, I really hope for that. The dynamics of these attacks and the effect of the attacks show that the Russians have less and less ability to cause any disturbances in our energy system," Kudrytskyi said, adding that energy experts have already learned how to quickly eliminate the consequences of strikes, so Russia will no longer be surprised by anything.