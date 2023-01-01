Sweden became the head of the EU Council instead of the Czech Republic

The powers of the head of the Council of the European Union passed from the Czech Republic to Sweden during the planned rotation, which takes place once every six months.

Stockholm has already announced the priority directions of its presidency in the EU — these are security, sustainable development, the transition to "green" energy, democratic values, and support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Sweden promised to give priority attention to economic and military aid to Kyiv, as well as to support Ukraine on its way to the EU.