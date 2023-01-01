A man who set off fireworks on New Yearʼs Eve was detained in Vinnytsia

The police detained a 45-year-old local resident in Vinnytsia who set off fireworks on New Yearʼs Eve.
The law enforcement officers said that they searched for him within half an hour after the report from the witnesses of the event. The man was taken to the police station. His actions were classified as hooliganism (Article 296 of the Criminal Code). The man faces up to 5 years of imprisonment.
- The authorities of most cities of Ukraine banned fireworks and firecrackers during the war. The Verkhovna Rada even supported the ban on the sale and use of fireworks and firecrackers, and law enforcement officers warned of increased responsibility for their use on the eve of the holidays.