General Staff: The occupiers closed Henichesk for departure until January 7

The Russian military has strengthened the police regime for the period of New Yearʼs holidays in some settlements of the occupied territory of the Kherson region. In particular, they introduced a curfew for a week in the city of Henichesk.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russians closed the city of Henichesk to egress from December 31, 2022 to January 6, 2023. They also banned residents of the surrounding villages from leaving.

"In order to set up a system of engineering barriers in the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions, the occupiers are recruiting civilians from the territory of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said in a statement.