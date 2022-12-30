The Cabinet of Ministers automatically extended the reservation period for conscripts

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made a decision to automatically extend the validity of the reservation of conscripts under martial law for another three months.
This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk.
According to him, the government today made changes to its resolution "On extending the validity periods of postponements from conscription for military service during mobilization."
- On November 4, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety Law No. 7687 on reservation from the mobilization of conscripts, which defines the categories of citizens (men) who are not subject to conscription. The law stipulates that employees of authorities, local self-government, and certain important enterprises and institutions may be called up for military service with their consent. The Cabinet of Ministers determines the procedure and criteria for booking conscripts.