Estonia sent over €330,000 worth of demining equipment to Ukraine

Estonia sent €337,216 worth of equipment for demining de-occupied territories to Ukraine.

This is reported by ERR.

Three mini-excavators with trailers, four remote demining machines and one chemical substance detector were transferred to Ukraine. The equipment was financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

Estonian experts also visited Ukraine and taught Ukrainians how to use this technique.

Earlier, the Rescue Departmentʼs Demining Center sent radiation detection equipment, explosive suits, anti-fragile vests, helmets, first aid and other demining equipment to Ukraine. Estonian rescuers also sent tents, sleeping bags, street beds, tent heating systems and diesel generators to their Ukrainian colleagues.