Great Britain handed Ukraine a thousand metal detectors and a hundred sets for demining

Great Britain handed over a thousand VALLON metal detectors to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army also received a hundred demining kits.

The press service of the British government writes about it.

Metal detectors will help the Ukrainian military pass minefields and clear roads and paths for the passage of infantry and equipment. Also, these metal detectors will help demining civilian infrastructure and safely and effectively defuse explosive objects.

"Russiaʼs use of land mines and strikes against civilian infrastructure highlight the brutality of Putinʼs invasion, which is shocking. This latest package of support from Great Britain will help Ukraine safely clear the surface and buildings while it regains its rightful territory," British Defense Minister Ben Wallace emphasized.