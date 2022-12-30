”Belarusian Gayun”: 6 Russian military transport planes have arrived in Belarus

On December 30, 6 Russian military transport planes arrived in Belarus.

This was reported by the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group.

According to her, all these planes bring something to Belarus. It is not yet known what exactly. It can be military equipment or Russian soldiers.

If the planes bring Russian military personnel to the country, then it can be a maximum of 1,470 soldiers since the maximum capacity of each Il-76MD is 245 people.

The "Belarusian Gayun" group also published the registration numbers of Russian planes: RF-76745, RA-86900, RF-76549, RF-86898, RA-76763, and RF-76772. They started arriving in Belarus starting at 03:00 Kyiv time, and the last one (RF-76772) landed at the Belarusian airfield "Machulyshchi" at 17:17.