State Border Service: Since the beginning of martial law, 12 thousand men tried to cross the border illegally. 15 of them died

Since the beginning of martial law in Ukraine, approximately 12 000 men have tried to illegally cross the state border. During these attempts, 15 of them died.

The State Border Service writes about this on its Facebook page.

Since the beginning of the invasion, more than 2 100 criminal proceedings have already been instituted, 430 of them for illegal transportation of people and more than 1 600 for forgery of documents. Also, more than 20 cases were opened for draft evasion.

In addition, border guards recorded 410 attempts to bribe them for a total of over 4.9 million hryvnias.

Border guards also found the bodies of 12 men in rivers on the Ukrainian-Romanian border. Three more men died in the mountains.