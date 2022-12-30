State Border Service: Since the beginning of martial law, 12 thousand men tried to cross the border illegally. 15 of them died

Since the beginning of martial law in Ukraine, approximately 12 000 men have tried to illegally cross the state border. During these attempts, 15 of them died.
The State Border Service writes about this on its Facebook page.
Since the beginning of the invasion, more than 2 100 criminal proceedings have already been instituted, 430 of them for illegal transportation of people and more than 1 600 for forgery of documents. Also, more than 20 cases were opened for draft evasion.
In addition, border guards recorded 410 attempts to bribe them for a total of over 4.9 million hryvnias.
Border guards also found the bodies of 12 men in rivers on the Ukrainian-Romanian border. Three more men died in the mountains.
- On February 24, martial law was imposed in Ukraine and men were banned from traveling abroad. This applies to men from 18 to 60 years old. At the same time, there are certain exceptions under which men can go abroad. For example, if they are unfit for military service, volunteer or have three minor children.