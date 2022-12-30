Kyiv returns to scheduled blackouts

From Friday, December 30, Kyiv returns to the schedules of stabilization blackouts.
DTEK informed about this on December 30.
Energy workers managed to stabilize the situation in the capital. Charts are here.
Before that, "Ukrenergo" reported that the deficit in the energy system remained at the same level as before the missile attack on December 29, the strikes had little impact. At the same time, the most difficult situation is currently in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. Repairs are underway there, the consequences of shelling are being eliminated.
- On the morning of December 29, at 6 a.m., an air alert began throughout Ukraine, which lasted 4 hours and 44 minutes. Infrastructure objects were hit In the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Odesa regions. In total, the Russians used 70 missiles, anti-aircraft defense shot down 54 missiles. This was the tenth attack on energy facilities.