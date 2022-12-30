Kyiv returns to scheduled blackouts

From Friday, December 30, Kyiv returns to the schedules of stabilization blackouts.

DTEK informed about this on December 30.

Energy workers managed to stabilize the situation in the capital. Charts are here.

Before that, "Ukrenergo" reported that the deficit in the energy system remained at the same level as before the missile attack on December 29, the strikes had little impact. At the same time, the most difficult situation is currently in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. Repairs are underway there, the consequences of shelling are being eliminated.