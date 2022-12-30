“Ukrenergo”: The deficit in the energy system remained at the same level as before the missile attack. The hits had little effect

Ukrenergo informed that the power deficit in the power system remains at the same level as before the Russian missile attack. Their shots had little impact.

The company writes about this in its Telegram channel.

They explained that such a result was achieved, in particular, thanks to Ukrenergo dispatchers.

"The power system is returning to normal operation as planned. Generation capacity continues," the company noted.

At the same time, the most difficult situation is currently in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. Repairs are underway there, the consequences of shelling are being eliminated.