“They launched 70, shot down 58”: the Armed Forces of Ukraine specified the number of missiles with which the Russians hit Ukraine yesterday

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces specified the number of missiles that the Russians used to hit Ukraine on December 29. They fired 70 cruise missiles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this in its Telegram channel.

It was noted there that out of 70 cruise missiles, the air defense forces were able to shoot down 58 missiles.

Also, on December 30, the Ukrainian army shot down four Russian reconnaissance drones: three in the east and one in Kyiv region. A Russian Mi-8 helicopter was also shot down in the east.