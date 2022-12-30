News

The Russians lost almost 700 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of December 30:

  • 105 250 soldiers were liquidated (+690 over the past day);
  • 3 026 tanks (+8);
  • 6 059 armored combat vehicles (+12);
  • 2 010 artillery systems (+6);
  • 423 rocket launcher systems;
  • 212 means of anti-aircraft defense;
  • 283 aircraft;
  • 268 helicopters;
  • 1 740 drones (+23);
  • 711 cruise missiles (+58);
  • 16 ships/boats;
  • 4 683 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+8);
  • 180 units of special equipment (+1).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions.