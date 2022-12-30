The Russians lost almost 700 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of December 30:
- 105 250 soldiers were liquidated (+690 over the past day);
- 3 026 tanks (+8);
- 6 059 armored combat vehicles (+12);
- 2 010 artillery systems (+6);
- 423 rocket launcher systems;
- 212 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 283 aircraft;
- 268 helicopters;
- 1 740 drones (+23);
- 711 cruise missiles (+58);
- 16 ships/boats;
- 4 683 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+8);
- 180 units of special equipment (+1).
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions.