The search for four Ukrainians who got lost in the mountains was completed in the Carpathians. Two were detained in Romania, two died

The search for four Ukrainians who got lost in the mountains was completed in the Carpathians. Two men were found on the Romanian-Ukrainian border, and two died.

The State Border Service of Ukraine writes about this.

"In Transcarpathia, the search for four men who disappeared a few days ago in the area of Mount Pip Ivan Marmaroskyi has been completed. Two of them were detained at the border by Romanian colleagues, and the bodies of another two were found without signs of life," the border guards explained.

More than 30 border guards and rescuers were involved in the search from Ukraine. Helicopters and aerial reconnaissance were also used.

Border guards urge to refrain from hiking in the mountains, where difficult weather conditions are currently observed.