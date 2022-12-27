A Ukrainian who crossed the border illegally and got lost in the mountains was found dead in Romania

One of the six citizens of Ukraine who illegally crossed the state border and got lost in the mountains was found dead in Romania.

This was reported by Agerpres.

According to the director of the State Mining and Rescue Service of the Romanian county of Maramures, Dana Benga, the dead man was found by a local resident.

On December 25, Romanian border guards detained two Ukrainians who illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border and handed them over to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The detainees reported that there were four other men with them who disappeared from their sight.

Two of them were found alive by Romanian rescuers on December 26 at an altitude of more than 1,800 meters on the Romanian side of Mount Pip Ivan Marmaroski. They were without proper equipment and warm clothes. It turned out that another Ukrainian suffered multiple fractures and a closed brain injury. He was last contacted on December 26. The search and rescue operation is currently ongoing.