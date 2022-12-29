Ukrenergo said that the Russians were unable to reach their targets and shut down the power system with a missile strike

The head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that the Russians could not achieve their goals with their missile attack. They planned to shut down the Ukrainian power system.

He announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The energy system is being restored as planned. And we can definitely say that the enemy did not succeed in achieving the goals he set for himself, namely, to completely extinguish our energy system," Kudrytskyi said.

According to him, a significant part of the generation has already been restored, but there is significant damage to the network and power plants. This happened because the Russians launched a series of attacks.

"It all started with kamikaze drones, then a missile attack, and then another attack with S-300 missiles," he added.