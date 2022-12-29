The explosion at the Engels airfield damaged the planes

As a result of the explosions at the Russian airfield "Engels", which occurred on Monday, December 26, not only vehicles and personnel, but also planes were damaged.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported this.

"It is definitely known about the damage to planes, vehicles and personnel. We are talking about more than three dead people, as the Russians initially stated," Yusov said.

He also emphasized that Russiaʼs military infrastructure continues to degrade, so such incidents are possible in the future.

It is worth noting that today, December 29, there were also explosions at Engels airfield. Air defense systems worked there.