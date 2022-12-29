Zelenskyʼs press secretary told how many meetings and calls the president had since February 24

The press secretary of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Serhiy Nikiforov published the statistics of official events held by the head of state from February 24, 2022.

According to Nikiforov, the president spoke by phone 352 times with heads of other states or international organizations. On February 24, he held the first talks with Joseph Biden, Olaf Scholz, Boris Johnson, Karl Neghammer, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Magdalena Andersson, Charles Michel and Emmanuel Macron. As of now, the last conversation was with Georgia Maloney on December 27.

Volodymyr Zelensky also communicated or spoke online 186 times. For the first time — on March 1 at the session of the European Parliament. The last time was on December 28 together with the CEO of the BlackRock investment company, Larry Fink.

In addition, the President of Ukraine met 110 times with representatives of states, companies, organizations or had private meetings. The first took place on March 15 with Prime Ministers Mateusz Morawiecki, Janez Janša and Peter Fiala. The latest for now is on December 28 with the Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sébastien Lecorne.

Zelensky participated in internal events 173 times and held 44 meetings of the Stavka.