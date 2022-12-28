Zelensky delivered an annual message to the Verkhovna Rada. The main point

President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an annual message to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on the internal and external situation of Ukraine.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

In addition to the president, the meeting was attended by the government, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, foreign diplomats, military personnel and family members of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

In his speech, the president emphasized that Ukraine has become one of the leaders of the free world and helped the West to find itself again and feel its superiority over Russia.

Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine needs new security guarantees, reform of existing international organizations, "which are supposed to guarantee peace, but are unable to do so." The president is confident that the country will succeed in achieving everything that previous generations sought, because now there is national unity, a functioning state and support for the world.

Zelensky emphasized that the main goal now is to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine and release all those who are in captivity. Since the beginning of the war, 1 456 people have been returned.

The President is convinced that Ukraine will confidently pass the winter period, and in the future will become a leader in the construction of "green" energy and will develop its own atomic generation.

In addition, Zelensky said that the government will complete the total digitalization of all public services, and the number of Starlink terminals will be increased to more than 30 000 at the most. In addition, Ukraine plans to develop relations with African countries for the sake of food security.

Zelensky also emphasized that the current tax system does not suit anyone and "a consensus must be sought to improve it." According to the president, priority should be given to companies that were in Ukraine during the war and left the Russian market. Zelensky asked MPs to develop legislation to encourage businesses to enter Ukraine now. In addition, the president considers it necessary to create a modern veteran policy and rehabilitation policy.