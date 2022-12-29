Putin appointed “prosecutors” of the occupied territories of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed prosecutors in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is stated in his decree.

Hleb Mykhaylov was appointed on the place of the so-called "prosecutor" of the occupied Luhansk region, Andriy Spivak — of the Donetsk region, Kirill Osypchuk — of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Andriy Petrov — of the Kherson region. They are "appointed" for a five-year term.

According to open data, Mykhailov held the post of the deputy prosecutor of Dagestan (Russian Federation), Spivak — the "prosecutor general" of the "DPR", Osypchuk — the first deputy prosecutor of Rostov region (Russian Federation), Petrov — the deputy prosecutor of Kirov region (Russian Federation).