Russia again shelled the Kharkiv region. There are victims

In the afternoon of December 29, Russia shelled the Kharkiv region, there were dead and wounded people.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Synegubov.

The dead 50-year-old man was immediately reported, the other died in the ambulance.

In general, "strikes" of Russian missiles were recorded in the region, all of them were aimed at critical infrastructure objects.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that Russia attacked the infrastructure of the Industrial District.