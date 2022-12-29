Gas supply was restored in Donetsk region. After the shelling, the region lived without gas for two days

Gas workers were able to repair the main gas pipeline in Kharkiv region, due to its damage two days ago, all gas boilers in Donetsk region had to be disconnected.

This was reported by the GTS Operator and Donetskoblgaz.

After the rocket attack, on December 27, the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that a pipeline supplying Donetsk region was damaged in the neighboring region.

The employees of the GTS Operator managed to keep gas transportation to most of the domestic consumers of Donetsk region, but the decrease in pressure in the system affected the supply of gas to the infrastructure facilities — the boiler house had to be shut down.

Since December 29, after repairs, gas transportation has resumed in full. Donetskoblgaz is already launching gas-fired boiler plants.