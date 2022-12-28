“Ukrenergo”: In Ukraine, the shortage of electricity has increased due to the shelling of the gas infrastructure in the east

In Ukraine, the shortage of electricity increased due to the shutdown of several units of power plants. The Russians fired at the gas infrastructure there.
"Ukrenergo" writes about this.
They noted that due to the warm weather, restrictions are not being applied at night for the fourth day in a row. But there is still a deficit, so consumption limits have been set for all regions.
"Over the past three months, the energy system of Ukraine has suffered nine missile attacks and 12 attacks by Russian UAVs. As a result, generation facilities and transmission systems suffered extensive and complex damage. Significant resources and time are required to restore them. Repair crews of Ukrenergo, electricity producers and operators of distribution systems work continuously," the company noted.
- Russian troops systematically attack the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, they have already survived nine attacks. Currently, approximately 40% of the energy infrastructure is seriously damaged. Due to this, there are periodic power outages. As of the evening of December 26, almost 9 million people remain without electricity in various regions of Ukraine.