“Ukrenergo”: In Ukraine, the shortage of electricity has increased due to the shelling of the gas infrastructure in the east

In Ukraine, the shortage of electricity increased due to the shutdown of several units of power plants. The Russians fired at the gas infrastructure there.

"Ukrenergo" writes about this.

They noted that due to the warm weather, restrictions are not being applied at night for the fourth day in a row. But there is still a deficit, so consumption limits have been set for all regions.

"Over the past three months, the energy system of Ukraine has suffered nine missile attacks and 12 attacks by Russian UAVs. As a result, generation facilities and transmission systems suffered extensive and complex damage. Significant resources and time are required to restore them. Repair crews of Ukrenergo, electricity producers and operators of distribution systems work continuously," the company noted.