The court sentenced a resident of Kramatorsk — Girkinʼs personal informant — to 10 years in prison

The court sentenced a resident of Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) to 10 years in prison. He personally passed on information about the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the "former defense minister" of the "DPR" Igor Girkin.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In March 2022, the man agreed with Girkin about the transfer of information through a social network banned in Ukraine. Over the course of a month, the man sent 14 letters to his e-mail address with the coordinates of checkpoints and places of deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the cities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. In April, the informant was detained by law enforcement officers.

The criminal was convicted for spreading information about the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under martial law (Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code).