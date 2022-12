On the morning of December 29, Russia will again attack Ukraine with missiles.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, but the military administration warned that it was an anti-aircraft defense (AAD). In the same way, the AAD works in Kyiv, Poltava and Odesa regions.

The Air Force Command noted that Russia is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships. In addition, there is a high activity of tactical aviation.