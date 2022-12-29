The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 800 more Russian occupiers during the day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 790 Russian occupiers during the day. In total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 104 560 soldiers.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff as of December 29.

Losses of the Russian army in equipment:

3 018 tanks (+1 over the past day);

6 047 armored combat vehicles (+10);

2 004 artillery systems (+5);

423 rocket launcher systems (+5);

212 air defense equipment (+1);

283 aircraft (no changes);

268 helicopters (+1);

1 717 drones (+10);

653 cruise missiles;

16 ships/boats;

4 675 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+15);

179 units of special equipment.

The Russian army suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions.