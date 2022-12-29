News

The Russians took ships with 20 “Calibers” to the Black Sea

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

The occupiers took several warships capable of launching missiles into the Black Sea.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

"The enemy put a surface and underwater missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea. Readiness to launch up to 20 Calibers," the message says.

  • The day before, it was reported that Russia had withdrawn all carriers of cruise missiles from the Black Sea.
  • Before that, the Main Directorate of Intelligence reported that the Russian defense-industrial complex could produce about 40 new high-precision missiles in a month. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian Federation has already produced hundreds of such missiles, including about 120 Caliber sea-based cruise missiles.