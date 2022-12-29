The Russians took ships with 20 “Calibers” to the Black Sea

The occupiers took several warships capable of launching missiles into the Black Sea.
This is reported by the Operational Command "South".
"The enemy put a surface and underwater missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea. Readiness to launch up to 20 Calibers," the message says.
- The day before, it was reported that Russia had withdrawn all carriers of cruise missiles from the Black Sea.
- Before that, the Main Directorate of Intelligence reported that the Russian defense-industrial complex could produce about 40 new high-precision missiles in a month. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian Federation has already produced hundreds of such missiles, including about 120 Caliber sea-based cruise missiles.