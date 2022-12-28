The Russians took all cruise missile carriers from the Black Sea

Russia withdrew all cruise missile carriers from the Black Sea.

This is reported by the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, up to 3 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea. There are 9 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, five of them carrying Caliber cruise missiles with a total salvo of 72 missiles.

The day before, it was reported that Russia had taken one of its Caliber cruise missile carriers from the Black Sea, at that time there were three of them. The total volley of these ships was 16 missiles.