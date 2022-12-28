More than 200 cars collided on a bridge in China. One person died

In China, more than 200 cars collided on the Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge in Zhengzhou City during heavy fog. One person died.

The Guardian writes about it.

Photos and videos published on social networks show crumpled cars and trucks.

The police closed the bridge to traffic. Rescuers sent 11 fire trucks and 66 fire and rescue workers to help people who were stuck in their cars.

On the morning of December 28, visibility in many areas of Zhengzhou was less than 500 meters, and sometimes as low as 200 meters, according to the weather service.