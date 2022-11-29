Due to the blackout, the number of road accidents with victims doubled in Kyiv

Since October 10, when stabilization (and later emergency) blackouts began in Ukraine, the number of road accidents with casualties in the capital increased by 55% compared to the same period before the blackouts. The reason for this was the turning off of traffic lights and street doctors, as well as the inattention of pedestrians and drivers.

Press officer of the capitalʼs Patrol Police Andriy Molokoyedov reported this on the air of the Kyiv TV channel.

According to him, after November 10, when the partial blackout began, the number of traffic controllers at critical intersections was increased. In total, there are 700 intersections in the capital, 55 of which are identified as critical.

"If we take the period before the blackout and after it, the number of accidents increased by approximately 55%. In addition, accidents involving pedestrians have doubled in frequency, and the death rate of people in these road accidents has increased sixfold," Molokoedov noted.