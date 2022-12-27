Yasno: The situation with energy supply has stabilized in Kyiv

The Yasno company stated that the situation with the amount of electricity received by Kyiv has stabilized.

General director of the Yasno electricity supplier Serhii Kovalenko wrote about this on Facebook.

"Kyiv receives stable amounts of electricity. Of course, with limitations, but stable," he wrote. Kovalenko explained that these volumes can be evenly distributed through temporary network reconnection schemes. At the same time, it is currently difficult to predict the behavior of the equipment if the temperature drops significantly and the consumption increases.

The head of Yasno noted that a positive temperature is expected for the New Year, which should allow maintaining a stable situation in the system. However, this forecast remains relevant in the absence of new damage to the Ukrainian energy infrastructure by the enemy.