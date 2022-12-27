The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the construction of power lines and electrical substations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine eased the requirements for the construction of power transmission lines and substations. Now this does not require an environmental impact assessment.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting.

"In order to quickly restore the power system, we are making a decision to simplify the construction of overhead power transmission lines and substations. During the martial law, we are removing the requirement to carry out an environmental impact assessment for such facilities," he noted.

He noted that such a decision is necessary due to the extreme conditions in which Ukraine now finds itself as a result of the war.

An environmental impact assessment is required by a business to begin any construction, renovation, expansion, demolition, etc. It should determine how this process will affect the environment, historical monuments, natural landscapes and cultural heritage sites.