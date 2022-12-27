WP: A large number of equipment seized from the Russians is idle due to a lack of spare parts

Ukraineʼs Armed Forces have captured hundreds of Russian tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, but many pieces of equipment are sitting in hangars due to a lack of spare parts.

The Washington Post (WP) writes about it.

A member of the tank unit of the 25th Airborne Assault Brigade Vadym Ustimenko told reporters that although there are many captured tanks, there are very few of them that are serviceable.

“The ones that could be started easily or required only a few minutes of work could be counted on the fingers of one hand. The ones that needed repair but ended up working were probably another 30 percent. The other 50 percent were junk that needed a lot of work,” he reported.

At the same time, it is impossible to find spare parts for some equipment at all. The journalists say that the unit of the repair battalion 14 of the separate mechanized brigade could not find the necessary parts for the Russian IFV-3.

Constant power outages also cause trouble. "Even the generator is not enough to power all the tools needed to repair the equipment," the repair battalion stated. During power outages, repair crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are often forced to stand still. And this, according to them, is one of the goals of Russiaʼs missile strikes.