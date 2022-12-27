The curfew will be shortened for the winter holidays in Ivano-Frankivsk region

The duration of the curfew will be changed in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

This was reported by the deputy head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Ilchyshyn.

The regional defense council decided that from December 31, 2022 to January 10, 2023, the curfew will last from 00:00 to 05:00.

From January 11, 2023, the curfew will be extended again — from 23:00 to 05:00 in the morning.