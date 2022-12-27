The bodies of 42 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine

Another exchange of bodies took place between Ukraine and Russia — 42 dead were brought home.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories (TOT) announced this on December 27.

"Work on the exchange does not stop every day. Despite the fact that the negotiation process is complicated and long, we are trying to speed it up. We understand every family that is waiting for the return and honoring of the defenders. We will bring everyone back," emphasized the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko.

In total, the bodies of 869 defenders were brought home.

