The CCU recognized the law on renaming the UOC MP as constitutional

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) recognized as constitutional the law of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), which obliges to rename the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP). It should change its name and indicate that its center is located in Moscow.

The CCU press service writes about it.

When making its decision, the Constitutional Court was guided by the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in the case of Ilyin and others v. Ukraine. At that time, the ECtHR indicated that the stateʼs desire to demand from a religious organization a name that would not mislead believers is a justified restriction of its right to freely choose its name.

The full text of the decision will be published on the CCU website on December 28.