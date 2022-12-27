The Air Force: After explosions at the airfield in Engels, Russia dispersed its strategic aviation

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the Russians relocated their strategic aviation after the explosions at the airfield in Engels. But the threat of a missile strike remains.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ignat on the air of the telethon.

He noted that some of the planes still remain in Engels.

"After yesterdayʼs events, we can see that the planes are scattered there, specifically strategic aviation, it is about the Engels airfield. Of course, there are still a certain number of planes, but many of them have already been relocated to different airfields that can receive, maintain, and service them," Ignat explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that the threat of massive missile fire has not passed, and perhaps the Russians have only made certain adjustments to their plans.