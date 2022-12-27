The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 620 Russian soldiers

On December 26, the Russian army lost another 620 soldiers killed. In total, during the 307 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 103 220 of their troops.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

3 016 tanks;

6 024 armored fighting vehicles (+6 over the past day);

1 998 artillery systems (+2);

418 units of anti-aircraft guns;

212 air defense systems;

283 aircraft;

267 helicopters;

1 707 UAVs of the operational-tactical level;

653 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

4 652 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+5);

179 units of special equipment (+1).