A double spy detained in Germany could transmit data on the situation in Ukraine to Russia

An employee of Germanyʼs Federal Intelligence Service, accused of espionage for Russia, was suspected of passing on secret data about the situation in Ukraine to Moscow. According to the investigators, he could have been blackmailed.
The German publication Tagesschau writes about it.
After the arrest of an employee of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) on espionage charges, the scale of the alleged betrayal became clearer. Among other things, the detainee allegedly passed on secret assessments of the situation in Ukraine to Russia. At the same time, the prosecutorʼs office believes that he could do it under the pressure of blackmail.
At this time, the Federal Prosecutor and the Intelligence Service declined to comment on the situation, as the investigation is still ongoing.
- The arrest of the BND employee became known on December 22, when the Federal Committee of Germany accused him of passing state secrets to Russia in 2022. In recent years, Germany has convicted several people who spied for Russia. However, the double agent in the Federal Intelligence Service was announced for the first time since 2014.