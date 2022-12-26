A double spy detained in Germany could transmit data on the situation in Ukraine to Russia

An employee of Germanyʼs Federal Intelligence Service, accused of espionage for Russia, was suspected of passing on secret data about the situation in Ukraine to Moscow. According to the investigators, he could have been blackmailed.

The German publication Tagesschau writes about it.

After the arrest of an employee of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) on espionage charges, the scale of the alleged betrayal became clearer. Among other things, the detainee allegedly passed on secret assessments of the situation in Ukraine to Russia. At the same time, the prosecutorʼs office believes that he could do it under the pressure of blackmail.

At this time, the Federal Prosecutor and the Intelligence Service declined to comment on the situation, as the investigation is still ongoing.