Russia took one of its missile carriers from the Black Sea — there are three of them left

Russia took one of its Caliber cruise missile carriers from the Black Sea. Now there are three of them left.

This is reported by the Navy of Ukraine.

"Up to 10 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, three of them carrying Caliber cruise missiles. The total volley is 16 missiles," the message reads.

Also, the Russians keep up to one ship on duty in the Sea of Azov, and nine enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea. But they cannot pass from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea because Turkey has banned the passage of warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles. The Russians cannot launch missiles from the Mediterranean either, because they will fly through the airspace of NATO member states.