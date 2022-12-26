The NBU has created a joint network of banks that will work even in blackout conditions

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has created a joint banking network Power Banking that will work even in blackout conditions.

The NBU announced this on December 26.

This is a joint network of bank branches throughout Ukraine, which will work and provide banking services to clients even in a critical situation during a blackout. Branches of the common network have alternative energy sources and backup communication channels.

During a blackout, a certain list of urgent banking services will be available to all customers in Power Banking network branches, namely: