The NBU has created a joint network of banks that will work even in blackout conditions

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has created a joint banking network Power Banking that will work even in blackout conditions.
The NBU announced this on December 26.
This is a joint network of bank branches throughout Ukraine, which will work and provide banking services to clients even in a critical situation during a blackout. Branches of the common network have alternative energy sources and backup communication channels.
During a blackout, a certain list of urgent banking services will be available to all customers in Power Banking network branches, namely:
- receiving cash (at ATMs or at the cash desk);
- payments, money transfer (at the cash desk or self-service terminals);
- currency exchange (if there is cash in the cash register);
- consulting managers on financial issues.
In addition, ATM national roaming was introduced in branches of the network. That is, Ukrainians will be able to withdraw an increased amount of cash from an ATM of any network bank.
Today, the Power Banking network unites all 14 systemically important banks and involves other participants in the banking market. The list of branches is here, it will be updated.