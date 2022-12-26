The occupiers lost approximately 550 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of December 26:
- 102 600 personnel were eliminated (+550 over the past day);
- 3 016 tanks (+5);
- 6 017 armored combat vehicles (+7);
- 1 996 artillery systems (+5);
- 418 rocket salvo systems;
- 212 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 283 aircraft;
- 267 helicopters;
- 1 707 drones (+1);
- 653 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 4 647 units of automotive equipment and tankers (+12);
- 178 units of special equipment.
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kupyansk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions.