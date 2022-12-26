News

The occupiers lost approximately 550 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of December 26:

  • 102 600 personnel were eliminated (+550 over the past day);
  • 3 016 tanks (+5);
  • 6 017 armored combat vehicles (+7);
  • 1 996 artillery systems (+5);
  • 418 rocket salvo systems;
  • 212 means of anti-aircraft defense;
  • 283 aircraft;
  • 267 helicopters;
  • 1 707 drones (+1);
  • 653 cruise missiles;
  • 16 warships/boats;
  • 4 647 units of automotive equipment and tankers (+12);
  • 178 units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kupyansk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions.