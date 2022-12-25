General Staff: the Armed Forces liquidated another 620 Russian soldiers

On December 24, the Russian army lost another 420 soldiers killed. In total, during the 305 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 102,050 of their troops.
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Losses of the occupiers in equipment:
- 3,011 tanks (+5);
- 6,010 armored combat vehicles (+16);
- 1 991 artillery system;
- 418 units of anti-aircraft guns;
- 212 air defense systems;
- 283 aircraft;
- 267 helicopters;
- 1,706 UAVs of operational-tactical level;
- 653 cruise missiles (61);
- 16 ships/boats;
- 4,635 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+8);
- 178 units of special equipment (+2).
- During the day of December 24, the forces of the defense of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Liman Pershyi of the Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka, Novoselyvske, Ploshanka, Chervonopivka in the Luhansk region, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, Pivnichne, Krasnohorivka, Vesele and Marʼinka of the Donetsk region.