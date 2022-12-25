General Staff: the Armed Forces liquidated another 620 Russian soldiers

On December 24, the Russian army lost another 420 soldiers killed. In total, during the 305 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 102,050 of their troops.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

3,011 tanks (+5);

6,010 armored combat vehicles (+16);

1 991 artillery system;

418 units of anti-aircraft guns;

212 air defense systems;

283 aircraft;

267 helicopters;

1,706 UAVs of operational-tactical level;

653 cruise missiles (61);

16 ships/boats;

4,635 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+8);

178 units of special equipment (+2).