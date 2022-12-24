The Pushkin Theater was renamed in Kharkiv

The Kharkiv Regional Council decided to rename the Pushkin Kharkiv Academic Russian Drama Theater. From now on, the institution is called the Kharkiv Academic Drama Theater.

On December 24, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinegubov informed about this.

"Only in March, this theater came under enemy fire three times: then the Russians damaged the premises of the art studio, the blast wave hit the windows, doors... This decision is timely," Sinegubov wrote.

Earlier, Kharkiv cultural figures, teachers and activists wrote an open letter to the president with a request to intervene in the situation with the renaming of the theater. The question of renaming the theater was brought to the session of the Regional Council back in September, but it did not receive the required number of votes. On December 3, the issue was to be considered again, but it was not included in the agenda — public organizations asked to bring the issue of the theaterʼs new name to a public hearing.