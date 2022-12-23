Ukraine received a $500 million loan from Great Britain through the World Bank

Great Britain provided a loan of $500 million to Ukraine through a World Bank project. The money will be used to pay social assistance to families with children and pay salaries to employees of state universities.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Credit funds will be provided on preferential terms under the guarantees of Great Britain. The loan repayment period is 18.5 years with a five-year grace period. The interest rate is 0.25% per annum.