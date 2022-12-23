The police are investigating the possible embezzlement of UAH 530 million on the construction of the subway in Kyiv

The police are investigating the possible embezzlement of 530 million hryvnias during the construction of the subway in Kyiv.

This is reported by the press service of the National Police.

The law enforcement officers established that in 2018 the Kyiv subway and the contractor concluded a contract for 5.9 billion hryvnias, which was financed for 4 billion. However, only 60% of the planned work has been completed, the terms specified in the contract have been violated, and the construction status has not yet changed. In October 2022, another 530 million hryvnias were transferred to the accounts of controlled enterprises as advance payment for construction works, despite the fact that these enterprises did not have the appropriate qualified workers and their own special equipment.

On December 22, the police conducted almost 30 searches at the addresses of those involved. In order to prevent further dubious operations with budget funds, the State Financial Monitoring Service blocked 160 million hryvnias in the accounts of enterprises involved in the scheme.