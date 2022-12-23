Beta testing of access to court decisions has begun in “Diia”. They will have the same legal force as paper ones

Beta testing of access to court decisions has begun in the "Diia" application. Electronic documents will have the same legal force as paper ones.

This is reported in the "Diia" Telegram channel.

"A court decision is a court document that concludes the outcome of a case. It can be shown to the state registration of acts of civil status (SRACS) authorities to confirm that a man and a woman have divorced. Or to the authorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to take away the rights, if they were previously seized by the police, or to present them to a notary public for the opening of the inheritance," they noted.

Ukrainians will be able to receive this service if they have a digital electronic signature in "Diia" and are participants in a court case.