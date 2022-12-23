People with a helicopter that they wanted to illegally take from Ukraine to Hungary were detained at the border

A KA-26 helicopter, which wanted to illegally take from Ukraine to Hungary, was detained in Transcarpathia, at the "Tysa" checkpoint.

This was reported in the State Border Service.

The helicopter was transported by a truck with Ukrainian registration. During the inspection, border guards and customs officials found false information about the manufacturer in the documents. Subsequently, these discrepancies were confirmed by a forensic expert who was sent a corresponding request.

The KA-26 helicopter was seized by customs officials. It was valued at over 924 000 hryvnias.