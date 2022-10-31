A Mi-2 helicopter was found in one of the containers at the Odesa Customs. It had been there since 2007

The Mi-2 helicopter, which had been there since 2007, was found in one of the containers at Odesa Customs.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation established that there are 138 containers with various goods that were to be handed over to the state at the Odesa customs office. However, the customs did not take the containers for balance. During searches, canned foods, alcohol, sewing machines, cars, sports equipment, shoes and a helicopter were found in the container terminals.

The prosecutorʼs office is investigating the abuse of official position by customs officials (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code). The Mi-2 helicopter will be handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.