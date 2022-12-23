The Security Service of Ukraine announced an international wanted Russian woman who urged her occupier husband to rape Ukrainian women

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced an international wanted list of a Russian woman who urged her occupier husband to rape Ukrainian women.

The SSU reported this on December 23.

We are talking about a Russian woman who lives in the occupied Crimea Olha Bykovska. Her husband is a military man who was part of the occupation group of the Russian Federation in the south. Bykovska urged her husband to rape Ukrainian women in the temporarily captured areas of the Kherson region.

The SSU intercepted this telephone conversation and documented the fact of the crime. Bykovska faces up to 12 years in prison.

According to "Schemes" journalists, Bykovskyʼs husband is 27-year-old paratrooper Roman Bykovsky. From the territory of Ukraine, he communicated with his wife Olha, who, laughing, encouraged her husband to "rape Ukrainian women."